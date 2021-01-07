GoldFund Price Up 59% This Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $179,653.49 and $332.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 59% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

