Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) (CVE:GSR) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.35

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) (CVE:GSR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 7212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27.

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) (CVE:GSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is the Plateau North and Plateau South areas, which includes approximately 3,167 contiguous quartz claims covering an area of 662 square kilometers in Yukon Territory, Canada.

