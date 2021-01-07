Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$12.50. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.29.

Shares of TSE FOOD traded down C$0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$869.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.92. Goodfood Market Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.49 and a 12-month high of C$13.99.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

