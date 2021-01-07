GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) Head to Head Analysis

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Clarivate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Clarivate and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -18.75% 7.92% 3.39% GoodRx N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Clarivate and GoodRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 1 6 0 2.86 GoodRx 1 6 6 0 2.38

Clarivate presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.59%. GoodRx has a consensus price target of $50.54, indicating a potential upside of 21.49%. Given GoodRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Clarivate.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clarivate and GoodRx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $974.34 million 19.20 -$210.98 million $0.35 88.23 GoodRx $388.22 million 41.83 $66.05 million N/A N/A

GoodRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate.

Summary

Clarivate beats GoodRx on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices. It provides prices of drugs in areas of alcohol dependence, allergies, cold, Alzheimer's disease, angina, antibiotics, anticoagulant, antiviral, antiplatelet, anxiety, arrhythmia, arrhythmia, asthma, bipolar disorder, birth control, cancer, cerebral hemorrhage, cholesterol, COPD, depression, dermatology, diabetes, ear, enlarged prostate, epilepsy, eye, fertility, fibromyalgia, flu, gastrointestinal, heart failure, hypertension, hypotension, immune system, insomnia, medical supplies, men's health, mental health, migraine, myasthenia gravis, nausea, nervous system, obesity, obsessive-compulsive disorder, opioid dependence, pain relief, arthritis, panic disorder, Parkinson's disease, PMDD, restless leg syndrome, schizophrenia, seizure, sleep aids, smoking and addiction, smoking cessation, thyroid drugs, Tourette syndrome, trazodone, urology, vaccines, and women's health. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

