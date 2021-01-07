GoviEx Uranium Inc. (GXU.V) (CVE:GXU) Shares Down 3.8%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (GXU.V) (CVE:GXU) shares were down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 304,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 758,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$118.71 million and a PE ratio of -14.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15.

In related news, Director I. Rodrigo A. Romo sold 200,000 shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (GXU.V) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,400.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company principally holds an 80% interest in the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interests in the Mutanga project situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

