Graft (GRFT) Trading Up 35.9% Over Last Week

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 52% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. Graft has a total market cap of $232,698.25 and $31.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar. One Graft coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00374996 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 167.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Graft

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.