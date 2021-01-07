GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) Shares Down 1.2%

GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.91. Approximately 75,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 98,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Platinum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Platinum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.