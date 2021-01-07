Graphcoin (GRPH) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Graphcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graphcoin has a market capitalization of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graphcoin alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.39 or 0.00283131 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00025643 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008867 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin (CRYPTO:GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net . The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graphcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.