Graviocoin Hits One Day Volume of $1,348.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $1,348.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00025506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00110739 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.02 or 0.00460260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00230933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00052415 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.