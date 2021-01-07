Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 39,870 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,870 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 97.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,195,000 after purchasing an additional 781,390 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,697,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 671,704 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18,470,066.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 554,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 554,102 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 644.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 542,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 469,700 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SFM opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

