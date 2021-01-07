Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter worth $412,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 498.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 197,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 164,675 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 20.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

In related news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,441.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

