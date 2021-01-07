Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of J & J Snack Foods worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 22.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 928,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after purchasing an additional 168,410 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,463,000 after buying an additional 84,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after buying an additional 84,184 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 36.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after acquiring an additional 68,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $7,919,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

JJSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. J & J Snack Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

In related news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $810,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,853.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total value of $424,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,922.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,093. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $153.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.40. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $189.16.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.30. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 207.21%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.