Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Independent Bank worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 14.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $78.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.02. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

