Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,214,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,531,000 after acquiring an additional 920,098 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1,046.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 118,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $2,903,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $2,817,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 35,654 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.82. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at $141,519. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $243,406.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $901,819.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,806 shares of company stock worth $2,842,873 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

