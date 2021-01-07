Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Callaway Golf worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 333.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 7.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELY opened at $25.79 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

