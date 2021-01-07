Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Kemper by 25.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,204,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after buying an additional 244,098 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,021,000 after purchasing an additional 65,095 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 404,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kemper by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMPR opened at $81.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.86. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

