Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,632 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of B&G Foods worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 6,576.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

NYSE:BGS opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.