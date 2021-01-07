Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Woodward during the third quarter worth about $1,940,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Woodward by 2.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Woodward by 4.6% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,459 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Woodward by 6,200.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,881.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $200,365.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $127.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $129.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.99.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $531.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.33 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

