Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,987 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.20% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $58,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,543.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DRH opened at $8.63 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was down 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,366.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.