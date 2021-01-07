Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WGO. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. Wolfe Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Sidoti raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

In other news, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $190,287.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $12,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 751,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,096,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,061 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,994. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $66.01 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $72.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average is $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

