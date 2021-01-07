Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,862 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.17% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 111.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth $118,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 49.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

ROIC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

