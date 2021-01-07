Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.22 Million Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,203 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,793,000 after buying an additional 140,558 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 22,967.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBS opened at $97.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.24. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

EBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $1,808,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,143,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,462,274.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

