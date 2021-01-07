Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.25 Million Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,388 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

AEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

AEL stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is 5.36%.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.