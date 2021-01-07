Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.26 Million Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 39.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,234,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 735.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 24,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 315,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOC. BidaskClub cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

