Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.30 Million Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 974,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 257,389 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.20% of EnLink Midstream worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 47.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 118.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 41,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 40.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.36.

Shares of ENLC opened at $4.21 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $928.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

