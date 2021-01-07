Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.31 Million Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,956 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Old National Bancorp worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 100.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 92.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ONB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens lowered Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.89 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

