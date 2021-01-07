Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Plexus worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth $616,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth $282,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth $410,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth $2,426,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Plexus by 96.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,313,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,740,000 after buying an additional 643,955 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $84.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average is $73.63. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $913.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.41 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $78,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,069 shares in the company, valued at $11,087,064.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,218,709.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,627 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,675. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

