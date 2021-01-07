Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of SPX worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of SPX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SPX by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPX by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $58.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $7,237,973.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

