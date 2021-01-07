Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 23,799 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,799 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.16% of Livent worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Livent by 282.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Livent by 46.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Livent by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.11 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Livent from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.