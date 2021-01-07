Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 4,697 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 92.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32,494 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 66,397 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $861,793.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,853.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPBI opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.95 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

