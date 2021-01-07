Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 53,116 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,116 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.17% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 39.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 14.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 5.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mack-Cali Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of CLI opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.13). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. The business had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mack-Cali Realty Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.