Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 1,406.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,680 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of BankUnited worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BankUnited by 89.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,350,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,649 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 30.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,148,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,003,000 after purchasing an additional 964,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in BankUnited by 20.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,865,000 after purchasing an additional 653,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BankUnited by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,737,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,268 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 21.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,208,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 397,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of BKU opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $38.34.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.77 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $431,502.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares in the company, valued at $12,327,378.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $2,201,655.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,979.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.