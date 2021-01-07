Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,383 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 61,140.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CORT opened at $26.42 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CORT shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,167 shares in the company, valued at $108,883.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,604 shares of company stock worth $455,877. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

