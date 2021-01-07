Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 833.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in AGCO by 9.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in AGCO by 459.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $109.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,085,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,367 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 9,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $834,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,367 shares in the company, valued at $11,317,831.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653 over the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

