Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 12,713 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,713 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Simmons First National worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 38.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 215,771 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter worth $630,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 12.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter worth $533,000. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.99. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $225.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.63 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.91%.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,266.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

