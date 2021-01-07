Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,461 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 48.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,786,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,031,000 after buying an additional 64,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,442 shares of company stock valued at $152,957. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $123.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $126.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.50.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

