Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,698 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Medifast worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Medifast by 4.2% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Medifast by 83.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medifast by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 31,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Medifast by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MED opened at $218.13 on Thursday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $219.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.34.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The business had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MED. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Medifast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.75.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

