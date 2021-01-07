Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 27,405 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,405 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Arconic worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,069,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth about $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Shares of ARNC opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $31.59.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

