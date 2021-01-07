Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,433 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of MasTec worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on MasTec from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $78.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $78.96.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $1,332,026.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,928. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

