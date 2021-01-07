Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,793 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Integer worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $778,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 160,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 46,263 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 30,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $83.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITGR shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.12 per share, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,569.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

