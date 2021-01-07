Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,841 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.19% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,125,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,984,000 after buying an additional 339,206 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 191,804.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 318,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after buying an additional 318,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 53.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 596,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,075,000 after purchasing an additional 206,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,502,000 after purchasing an additional 131,011 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 97,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.05. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $52.87.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

