Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,047 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,847 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,133 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,959,000 after buying an additional 493,966 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $251,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $96.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.