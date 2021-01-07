Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,383 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Sanmina worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

