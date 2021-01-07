Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,473 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,473 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Federal Signal worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Federal Signal by 106.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 68.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the third quarter worth about $209,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal stock opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $35.54.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.