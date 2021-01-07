Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,492 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,779,000 after acquiring an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,315 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,332,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after purchasing an additional 143,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after buying an additional 185,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,732,000 after buying an additional 95,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 29,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $1,576,130.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 456,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,687,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,917 shares of company stock valued at $13,178,789 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $74.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.55 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

