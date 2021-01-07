Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,867 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of EPR Properties worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 42,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.65. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James started coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

