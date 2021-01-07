Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 969 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,069 shares of company stock worth $1,216,348 over the last 90 days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $132.88 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.51.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.08 million. Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SLAB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

