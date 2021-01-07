Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,625 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.18% of Retail Properties of America worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 2,452.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 147,938 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the third quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPAI opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 884.00 and a beta of 1.27. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPAI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

