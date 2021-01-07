Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $121,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABG. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NYSE ABG opened at $158.62 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $300.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.93 and a 200-day moving average of $110.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

