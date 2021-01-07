Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,962 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Uniti Group worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

UNIT stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.31). On average, research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.